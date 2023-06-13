Passenger dies in two-vehicle crash on South Lamesa Road

87-year-old Sally Garcia died from her injuries in the crash.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Monday, at about 1 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of South Lamesa Road.

The initial investigation revealed a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound on South Lamesa Road as a Toyota minivan was traveling northbound. The minivan moved into the left-hand turn lane and while attempting to turn onto the 1100 block of East Gist Street, collided with the sedan.

Emergency services transported the two occupants of the minivan: the 67-year-old female driver, an 87-year-old female passenger and the 33-year-old male driver of the sedan.

The minivan passenger, 87-year-old Sally Garcia, died from her injuries from in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.