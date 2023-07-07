Parks Legado Farmers Market to introduce its Lil' Sprouts Market on July 8

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Farmers Market will be introducing their next addition called the Lil' Sprouts Market on July 8.
This special addition will allow young entrepreneurs to show off their crafted creations. All of the vendor fees paid will be given to a child-focused charity that the young entrepreneurs pick themselves.
The market will be open at the same time as the Parks Legado Farmers Market from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information about the new addition and the farmers market in general, visit parkslegado.com or text "PLFM" to 432-0498-0251.