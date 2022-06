The market will run one Saturday a month June through October.

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Farmers Market is returning to the Parks Legado Town Center for 2022.

This event features dozens of local vendors selling local produce as well as artisan products. There will also be food trucks, live music and more.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon on June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10 and October 8.

Parks Legado says these events are free and pets are welcome.

For more information on the farmers market, you can click or tap here.