Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market raises funds for Permian High School Band

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market is returning in the last half of November.

This market will run Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 26-28.

During the event, there will be fresh-cut trees, wreaths, poinsettias and more available for purchase.

On Saturdays after 5 p.m., there will also be over 80 vendors to shop from, visits from Santa Claus, free cocoa and more fun activities.

All funds raised during the tree market will go to help the Permian High School Band and its booster club.