Parks Legado holds Christmas tree market

Visitors will be able to shop for trees, poinsettias or wreaths and enjoy free hot cocoa.

ODESSA, Texas — Parks Legado Town Center has brought back its Christmas tree market for another year.

This market allows visitors to shop for fresh Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths and garlands, as well as browsing dozens of vendors at the market.

There are also Thomas the Train rides, free hot cocoa and visits and pictures with Santa.

Times for the tree market vary, so make sure you check before you head out.

Nov. 25-10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Nov. 26-10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Nov. 27-1-6 p.m.

Dec. 2-5-9 p.m.

Dec. 3-10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dec. 4-1-6 p.m.