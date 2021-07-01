Parks Bell area to experience water outage on January 11

The outage will occur between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Bell area of Ector County is expected to experience a water outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on January 11.

This is in preparation of the Texas Department of Transportation Construction on a new interchange between Yukon and Loop 338 E.

Thus, the city will haver to move the existing line to this Park Bells area.

you can find updated information about what is happening with this and the City of Odessa on its social media platforms, and CivicReady.