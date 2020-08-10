Parents shaken up by bomb threat at Goddard Junior High

"A lot of things were going through my head... is he okay, is he scared?"

MIDLAND, Texas — Goddard Junior High Parents are hugging their kids a little tighter after Wednesday's bomb threat.

Midland ISD police received a CrimeStoppers tip about a social media post that claimed a bomb was at the school. Around noon, students were evacuated to Emerson Elementary or neighbors lawns nearby.

Midland SWAT was called in to sweep the building.

Many parents telling NewsWest 9 how frightening it was to get a phone call from their child, telling them they are having to evacuate the school.

"His text said we're on lockdown, we were at lunch and now they are making us hide," Crystal Guevara, mom of a student, said.

Many Goddard parents received calls or texts similar to Guevara.

“I literally just jumped up and started calling people," Guevara, said. "Trying to figure out what was going on.”

As more law enforcement arrived at Goddard, more parents did, too. Worried their kids were in danger.

“I’m just thinking where is my grandson?" Vicky Sanchez, the grandma of a student, said. "A lot of things going through my head..is he okay, is he scared?"

Goddard Middle School students are being evacuated in Midland. No details yet as to why. According to the City of Midland, no paramedics have been called to the school for assistance. pic.twitter.com/bHOp1h3QQq — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) October 7, 2020

MISD left parents a voicemail about the threat.

But at first, many parents were left depending on social media and cellphones to learn what was happening.

“Luckily he called me because there were some parents that didn’t know what was going on because their students don’t have phones,” Guevara said.

Like many, Guevara’s relieved she got to take her son home.