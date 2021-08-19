Parents concerned about safety in school zones

One Midland mom doesn't let her kids walk to school because of too many cars speeding in school zones and the absence of much needed crossing guards.

MIDLAND, Texas — In Texas, the speed limit in a school zone is 20 MPH-a speed that should be maintained to ensure the safety of kids getting to school.

Since school has gotten back in session, Susan Seymore, a mom of a 1st and 6th grader at Parker Elementary has noticed some things that have raised some concern. The main one being speeding, a big reason why she takes her children to school instead of letting them go by themselves.

"Even when I was in the work force, I made arrangements for my kids so they didn’t have to walk to and from school. Now that I’m a stay at home mom it is very easier, it’s just really important to keep them safe," Seymore said.

Her house is walking distance to Parker Elementary but her kids would have to cross Midland Drive and St. Andrews Drive to get there. These are busy streets that she says sometimes has a crossing guard but other days doesn't.

"There is a crossing guard. You never know when they’re not going to be there and so how do I know I’m sending them to school on Thursday and is there going to be a crossing guard there today? What if there’s one there in the morning but not in the afternoon?" she said.

According to MISD, if you see someone speeding in a school zone, you should call MISD Police Dispatch, which is something Seymore says she has done.

"When I called them I expressed my concerns. I was told that they would try to get someone to come out and monitor but I didn’t see anybody and that was Monday. So Tuesday and Wednesday coming home from school today, I didn’t see a Midland ISD police officer monitoring school zones at all," Seymore said.

From a parent's standpoint, Seymore says she just wants her children and others to be safe as they head to school.