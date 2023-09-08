Spring 15-year-old who went missing in 2020 subject of TV series

Kristen Galvan had previously been trafficked in 2019 before her family got her back. Kristen went missing again two and a half weeks later.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — The new season of a popular documentary series will feature a missing Spring teen who vanished more than three years ago.

Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home back in January 2020. Now the first two episodes of the Paramount Plus series "Never Seen Again" takes a look at what happened to Kristen after her mother and Houston police discovered she was taken by a sex trafficker.

When Kristen went missing in 2019, her family was able to get her back after she was found on Bissonnet Street. Several days later she vanished again. The documentary reveals that it's not uncommon for people to get out and go back in at least seven times.

"Kids are either running to something or from something," Rachel Fischer, a forensic nurse and trafficking survivor told CBS Mornings. "You never know exactly what home life is like and it's not always the fault of the home."

At the end of 2022, the FBI released an age-progressed image of what they believe Kristen could look like these days. Her mother believes she's being trafficked again.

“The pain and agony of knowing what could be happening to my daughter," Robyn Cory told KHOU 11 in December 2022. "Kristen was not the same child when we recovered her."

If you have any information about Kristen's whereabouts, contact the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

Her mother has also set up a Facebook group and Youtube channel in an effort to bring Kristen home.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube