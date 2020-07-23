Pandemic EBT card becomes available for parents whose child was in free lunch program

If you are a parent whose child has received free or reduced-price lunch, you may be eligible for the Pandemic EBT card.

TEXAS, USA — If you are a parent whose child has received free or reduced-price lunch, you may be eligible for the Pandemic EBT card.

Low-income families who have gotten free or reduced-price lunch for their children have the chance to receive $285 on a Pandemic EBT card in food aid.

This card is being sent out to make up for free or reduced lunch meals students missed while schools were closed.

Those who want to apply for this benefit will have until the end of the month to do so.