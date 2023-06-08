Ozona Stockman will print final issue June 21

Founded in 1892 as the Ozona Kicker, the Stockman enjoyed much success throughout the years.

Founded in 1892 as the Ozona Kicker, the Stockman enjoyed much success throughout the years.

The paper has won several awards in sweepstakes, general excellence, news and sports reporting, photography, advertising and special sections from the National Newspaper Association, Texas Press Association, South Texas Press Association and West Texas Press Association.

According to them, "the newspaper industry in general has been in a slow decline for the past 20 years for varying reasons, including internet access, competition for classified and advertising dollars online, and the growth of social media."

To read their full article on the Ozona Stockman website, click here.