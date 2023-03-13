Oxy and West Texas Food Bank partner up to activate new Farmer's Market Mobile Pantry

The mobile pantry truck made its first stop on March 10 at Crockett Middle School in Pecos.

PECOS, Texas — Oxy and The West Texas Food Bank have partnered up with each other to create a new Oxy Farmer's Market Mobile Pantry truck.

The duo debuted this mobile pantry truck on March 10 at Crockett Middle School in Pecos. The truck offers students a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as provides them an opportunity to learn about all of the fresh produce on the truck.

“Oxy is excited to partner with West Texas Food Bank to introduce our new Farmer’s Market Mobile Pantry,” said Samantha Lombardo, Director of Community Relations and Employee Engagement. “Oxy is committed to addressing hunger and food insecurity in our communities, and we are thrilled to celebrate the launch of this new mobile produce pantry with the students of Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD. The new Oxy Farmer’s Market Mobile Pantry will serve 19 counties in West Texas, delivering fresh produce and whole foods to thousands of children, seniors, and families in need throughout the Permian Basin.”

There were also interactive sampling stations for all the students to try the food and see how to cook with the produce available. The mobile food pantry will go across West Texas and make fresh fruits and vegetables available to those who may not have access to healthy food options.

“The West Texas Food Bank is happy to unveil the Farmer’s Market Mobile Pantry to our community,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “We wouldn’t be able to continue to bring such innovative modes of education and feeding our community without our partners like Oxy. This truck will be the first of its kind in West Texas. Not only will we be able to bring thousands of pounds of fresh produce throughout the 19 counties, but we will also bring components of education, curiosity, and healthier habits to those who may not have access in rural communities. Oxy continues to touch so many lives in so many ways.”