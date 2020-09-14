Over 6,000 customers without power in Odessa after trash truck brings down pole

The Oncor outage map shows the area near UTPB without power.

ODESSA, Texas — Over 6,000 customers were without power Monday morning according to Oncor.

The outage map shows the area near UTPB as the impacted area.

Oncor tells us the outage started at around 10:50 a.m. The current estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m.

A representative from Oncor says the cause of the outage is due to a truck pulling down a pole near Maple Avenue

As of noon, Oncor says the amount of customers without power has been lowered to around 1,670 and they are working to continue bringing power back on.

Nimitz Junior High is currently without power as well as several homes in the area.