Over 500 people fed by local nonprofit on Easter Sunday

"We're excited to meet friends and be family for people who otherwise wouldn't have it," said Tyree Johnson, Director of Community Outreach for Thriving United.

MIDLAND, Texas — Over 500 people gathered for a meal by Centennial park today for the Longest Table event to celebrate Easter and each other.

"We're so excited that people came out after or before church to just join with us and bring people hope and bring people together," said David Stephens, Executive Director of Thriving United.

Thriving United is a nonprofit that also helps people recover from things like addiction made Easter special for so many.

"The way that most people come to us, they have no hope, they have no where to go and so what we try to do is meet with them and then try to get them on their right paths so they can be productive in our community." Stephens said.

Tyree Johnson, Director of Community Outreach for Thriving United, believes they are on track to do big things.

"Thriving United is only two years old in helping the community and of course our whole mission is that we want to help people heal and rebuild their lives and we do that in several different ways," Johnson said.

Anyone could come and get a meal no questions asked.

While it was a successful event this year, the plan is to try and double in size next year.