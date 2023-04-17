Over 25 illegal migrants apprehended in Alpine

Brewster County Deputies, US Border Patrol Agents and a Texas State Trooper all responded to the scene.

ALPINE, Texas — Over 25 illegal migrants were apprehended in Alpine over the weekend.

On April 16, a tractor trailer was approaching the US Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 118 when it decided to stop short and a large group of people including the driver fled the scene.

A total of 26 illegal migrants were apprehended at the scene by Brewster County Deputies, US Border Patrol Agents and a Texas State Trooper. There is still an estimated 10 illegal migrants being tracked down as of April 16. Everyone who was apprehended were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing, while the driver is facing pending smuggling charges.