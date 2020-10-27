Atmos: Over 100 residents without gas in Midland as temperatures remain below freezing

Around 125 residents from Cimmaron south to Neely and Garfield east to North L. Street are without gas as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Atmos Energy is working to restore natural gas service to homes in Midland as freezing temperatures linger in the Permian Basin.

Around 125 residents from Cimmaron south to Neely and Garfield east to North L. Street are without gas as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The reason for this outage is reportedly due to low pressure.

“Crews are working to ensure restoration is conducted as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “Please be aware that we will need to access customers’ natural gas meters throughout this process.”

At this time there is no estimate for when service will be restored.