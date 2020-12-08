PBTISD covers water fountains, allows students to bring clear water bottles

Students are only allowed to bring water in their bottles from home.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Barstow Toyah Independent School District has been taking steps to ensure student and teacher safety when the school year starts back up.

According to the district's Facebook page, all water fountains across district campuses will now be covered and unable to be used during the 2020-2021 school year.

However, in place of the water fountains students will now be able to bring clear water bottles to campus.

Both reusable and plastic water bottles will be allowed on campus as long as they are clear.

Any bottle that is not clear or transparent but colored will not be allowed on campus.

Additionally, students will only be allowed to have water in their containers. Tea, Gatorade, soda, juice, Kool-Aide etc. will not be permitted.

The district says students will be able to refill their bottles at lunchtime if needed.