Back to School drive giving away free school supplies

MIDLAND, Texas — A group of motorcyclists in Midland is hoping to provide free school supplies to those who can't afford them.

They're hosting a back to school supply drive on September 12 at the Boys and Girls Club at 110 E. New Jersey.

Supplies will be given away first come, first serve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The group is looking for donations to help run the supply drive. Items needed include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, pencil bags, backpacks and more.

If you are interested in helping out, you can drop off supplies at the Bustillos Auto Kolor Body Shop at 1202 W. Florida Avenue.

Motorcyclists will also be riding from Hogan Park to the Boys and Girls Club to begin giving away the supplies. Riders will meet at 9 a.m. and kickstands will go up at 9:30 a.m.