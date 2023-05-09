x
Outdoor Fitness Court coming to Maxey Park in Pecos

The Fitness Court, located at 2642 South Toliver Street at Maxey Park, will open Sept. 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

PECOS, Texas — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Town of Pecos City and National Fitness Campaign today announced a partnership to bring an outdoor "Fitness Court" and digital wellness programming to Pecos.

The court will be located at 2642 South Toliver Street at Maxey Park and will open Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The court was created with people aged 14 and over and was developed to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.

