Beto O'Rourke in Midland to talk about voting issues

Beto O'Rourke came to Midland to have a community conversation with the residents of Midland and Odessa about voting and democracy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Voting was a hot topic in the most recent Texas Legislative session and continues to be one in the U.S. Congress. Beto O'Rourke is currently making his way around Texas talking about voting issues and democracy.

His most recent stop? Midland, Texas. O'Rourke hosted a community conversation in which he talked about the importance of voter registration, Senate Bill 7 from the Texas legislative session and the For the People Act going through Congress.

Ask O'Rourke about voting in Texas, and he will tell you that there are a lot of obstacles. Among those obstacles is a bill that was squashed during the regular Texas legislative session but could be passed during a special session.

"Texas is the toughest state in which to register to vote and to cast a ballot," O'Rourke said. "SB 7, which is the elections bill, which was proposed in the legislative session, would make it even harder. It would eliminate Sunday voting in the mornings, it would make it harder for those with disabilities to vote and those living in big cities would have their polling locations reduced among other suppressive measures."

He does believe there is a solution, and it involves the For the People Act.

"So what we really need is the United States Senate to take action by passing the For the People Act, which secures voting rights and expands access to the ballot box," O'Rourke said.

Not only that, but the For the People Act also would make it standard for states to have a two-week early voting period, voter registration would be automatic, there would be no-excuse mail-in voting and it would crack down on gerrymandering.

However, U.S. Congressman August Pfluger sees a big issue with the For the People Act. One of the issues has to deal with trying to centralize elections.

"[The For the People Act] does nothing for the people," Pfluger said. "It centralizes power in Washington D.C., and it basically says to Midland and Odessa, San Angelo we know how to do business better in Washington than you do and we’re gonna do your business for you. We're gonna centralize elections in Washington."

That's just one reason why he does not support the bill, and it's not just his concern alone.