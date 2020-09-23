ORMC holds groundbreaking ceremony for $14M renovation project

This project is primarily focused on the maternity service line at the West Campus.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept, 23 for its West Campus renovations.

The $14 million renovation project is expected to be complete in summer 2021.

This project is primarily focused on the maternity service line and will include renovations to multiple area on the campus including the Obstetrics Emergency Department, the operating rooms for women's services and the front entrance.

Elements of this renovation include new flooring, wall coverings, fixtures and equipment.

"A child’s birth is a special experience. Our goal is to provide a safe, tranquil atmosphere for women and their families to celebrate this joyous occasion," said ORMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Madison Tate in a press release.