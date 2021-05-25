ORMC General Surgeon completes 1,000th robotic surgery

Dr. Kevin Lynch has been performing these kind of surgeries for close to five years.

ODESSA, Texas — ORMC General Surgeon, Dr. Kevin Lynch, has completed his 1,000th robotic procedure early last week.

“Most of the advancements in minimally invasive surgeries in recent years are in the robotics arena,” said Dr. Lynch. “The newer robots are less bulky and easier to use, and the camera definition is much higher, making our jobs easier. I am truly honored to work with such a dedicated team of professionals at ORMC who work hard to provide better outcomes for our patients.”

With the technology available from these robotic surgeries, doctors are able to perform complex and delicate procedures through very small incisions with great precision.

“Dr. Lynch has been performing minimally invasive robotic surgery for almost five years,” said Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud of this 1,000th surgery milestone he has achieved.”