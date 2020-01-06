ODESSA, Texas — Rolling through ORMC, there's no one that knows these halls quite like Lupe Ontiveros and her team.

The environmental services team of 28 have made it their mission to ensure every single inch of this hospital remains clean day in and day out.

"They get their day started by receiving their assignments. Once they have their assignments they get their supplies and up to their floors they go," Lupe Ontiveros, ORMC environmental services supervisor said.

Dawning their new uniform of PPE from head to toe, their cleaning has ramped up, making sure all nursing stations and bathrooms to waiting rooms and lobbies are thoroughly disinfected.

"I take pride in what I do. I like what I do. I like to keep my housekeepers safe. I like to do the same with the nurses, the doctors. I want them to be happy where they come to, even the community," Ontiveros said.

Hard work behind the scenes that hasn't gone unnoticed.

"I see that even in the nursing field. That they work with us and I really do appreciate when they make comments like that to the housekeeping department," Ontiveros said.

Whatever the task at hand, it's housekeeping's mission to leave it a little better and cleaner than when they found it.

