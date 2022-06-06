"Operation Slowdown" to begin on June 7

TxDOT and local law enforcement agencies will look to increase speed limit enforcement during this two week period.

TEXAS, USA — TxDOT and local law enforcement agencies will begin to increase speed limit enforcement during its newest campaign, "Operation Slowdown".

This speeding prevention campaign will begin on June 7 and last until June 21. Motorists will also be reminded by these agencies to stay at a safe speed.

Last year, There was a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways according to TxDOT.

“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”