"Operation Slowdown" to begin on June 7

TEXAS, USA — TxDOT and local law enforcement agencies will begin to increase speed limit enforcement during its newest campaign, "Operation Slowdown".
This speeding prevention campaign will begin on June 7 and last until June 21. Motorists will also be reminded by these agencies to stay at a safe speed.
Last year, There was a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways according to TxDOT.
“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”
Some of the tips that TxDOT suggested for most drivers to follow included watching for signs that ask for reduced speed limits, slowing down to give more distance to the traffic ahead of you, and to match your speed with the road conditions at that time.