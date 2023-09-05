"Operation Pizza for Paws" in Midland provides special adoption deal

For the first 10 adopters of a cat or dog, they will receive a coupon for a Domino's Large Pizza with up to three toppings.

MIDLAND, Texas — "Operation Pizza for Paws" will be taking place this week in Midland in observance of National Cheese Pizza Day.

The adoption fee at the Midland Animal Shelter is $75. It includes a microchip, rabies and booster vaccinations. This also includes a $70 voucher towards the spay or neuter of the adopted animal.