Operation Graduation: Safe Night to begin on May 27

ODESSA, Texas — Operation Graduation: Safe Night will begin this Friday, May 27.
This is the Odessa Police Department's message to kids to celebrate their graduation's in a safe manner.
"You know that's the whole point behind this is safety," Said OPD Police Chief Mike Gerke. "We want these young people and their families to have these celebrations and celebrate the accomplishment and because its an accomplishment not just for the graduate, but for their families and students and for everyone that has invested in that student it's an accomplishment."
Operation Graduation will last until Sunday, May 29.