MONAHANS, Texas — Hill Park in Monahans will be hosting an open mic night Friday evening.

Authors, musicians, visual artists and poets will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chief Luis Tijerina will be featured as a guest author.

This is a family friendly event that will feature karaoke, arts and crafts and vendors.

The Ward County Library will be taking monetary donations as well as donations of children's books.