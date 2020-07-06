ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Open Carry Texas demonstrators arrived Saturday afternoon in Ector County in full force, literally.

It's not hard to spot Open Carry Texas when they come into town. They come with flags, full body armor and rifles.

The Second Amendment group is filled with around 30,000 members from all across Texas.

The group was in town for one big reason: to fight for their First and Second Amendment rights.

“We’re exercising our rights, and we expect our rights to be respected," said David Amad, Vice President of Open Carry Texas.

Members believe those rights were taken away from them a few weeks ago when six men were charged with felonies for unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises.

RELATED: Open Texas protestors arrested outside of Odessa bar

“There were people protesting and the Ector County Sheriff’s Department came and arrested them for doing something perfectly legal," said Jeremy Echols, a demonstrator from Waco. "The police have to obey the same laws we do.”

Gabrielle Ellison, Big Daddy Zane’s bar owner who was charged with violations of emergency management plan, says she does not have any grudges towards the Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t have any grudges, am I pissed? Yes, everybody should be," Ellison said. "That's what you see here.”

Open Carry Texas demonstrators are spending the afternoon at Big Daddy Zane’s in Ector County. Protestors here tell NewsWest 9 that they are fighting for their First and Second Amendment rights. Posted by Sammi Steele on Saturday, June 6, 2020

So what does the group want done?

“I don’t want him to resign but I do want him to stand up like a man and admit he was wrong," Amad said. "We want those charges gone and maybe refund their bail money.”

NewsWest 9 reached out to Sheriff Mike Griffis for his thoughts on dropping those charges; here's what he had to say:

"We are happy with the peaceful outcome of today’s rally sponsored by OCT.

Our number one priority was the safety of our citizens.

As in the past week, we always prepare for situations that may arise so that proper response can be executed.

We commend and appreciate the many agencies that assisted us today.

The arrests and investigation from May 4 is still ongoing.

I am very thankful to the citizens of this county for the overwhelming support of myself, the ECSO, and all first responders."





READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE:

Protests in the Permian escalate

Ector County Sheriff's Office receives hundreds of threats following arrest of protesters

Protestors show up in defense of Anytime Fitness