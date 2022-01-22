OPD warns of rise in fentanyl overdoses

They ask anyone who believes someone is overdosing to call 911 immediately.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about a rise in fentanyl overdoses.

The drug has quickly become one of the most common substances linked to overdoses and substance abuse, especially among young people, OPD said in a Facebook post.

The department also listed several signs someone might be overdosing:

Blue or purple fingernails

Blue or purple lips

Difficulty breathing

Unconsciousness

Clammy skin

Vomiting

Pinpoint pupils

Drowsiness