OPD warns of rise in fentanyl overdoses

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about a rise in fentanyl overdoses.
The drug has quickly become one of the most common substances linked to overdoses and substance abuse, especially among young people, OPD said in a Facebook post.
The department also listed several signs someone might be overdosing:
- Blue or purple fingernails
- Blue or purple lips
- Difficulty breathing
- Unconsciousness
- Clammy skin
- Vomiting
- Pinpoint pupils
- Drowsiness
They ask anyone who believes someone is overdosing to call 911, and to contact them for reporting suspicious pills.