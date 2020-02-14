ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police paid a special visit to a sick little girl on Friday.
Hannah Russell, 11, hopes to become a police officer one day. She was supposed to tour the department but was feeling sick.
Instead officers stopped by her house and presented her with some gifts. The presents included a SWAT challenge coin, patches from various OPD units and even a teddy bear.
Hopefully Hannah will feel better soon and can work on her dream of becoming a police officer.
OPD
