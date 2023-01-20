OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners.
According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year.
While many of the items were returned to those who ordered them, some no longer had addresses on them.
Anyone who believes they may have ordered the stolen packages pictured above is encouraged to file an online report by clicking or taping here and calling Detective H. Hughes with proof of purchase at 432-335-3345.