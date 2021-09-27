OPD to host Neighborhood Watch Program event

It will take place on September 27 at 7:00 p.m. in the OPD classroom

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will hold its Neighborhood Watch Program event on September 27 at 7:00 p.m.

The program is meant to help reduce crime within our community as neighbors help eachother. An alliance is formed her between the citizens of Odessa and law enforcement.

This program allows citizens to become an extra set of eyes and ears for the law enforcement and make sure that problems can be solved in their areas.