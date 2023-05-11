OPD to host Impact Party on May 13

The party will take place in the parking lot of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding its Impact Party on May 13.

There will be officers available to say hello to at the event as well as McGruff the Crime Dog. Some of the departments on hand will be SWAT team, Drone Unit, Traffic Unit, Community Relations Unit and many more.