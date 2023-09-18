OPD to host an active shooter drill on Sept. 19

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an active shooter drill on Tuesday at the Ector County Coliseum.
"The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness," said OPD Corporal Steven LeSueur.
OPD says several law enforcement agencies will be participating in the drill and it will be closed to non-participants.
LeSueur advises non-participants to stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes.
"The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the Ector County Coliseum and many volunteers that made the drill possible," said LeSueur.