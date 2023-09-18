OPD to host an active shooter drill on Sept. 19

From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, an active shooter drill will be held at the Ector County Coliseum. OPD asks the public to stay clear of the exercise area.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an active shooter drill on Tuesday at the Ector County Coliseum.

"The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness," said OPD Corporal Steven LeSueur.

OPD says several law enforcement agencies will be participating in the drill and it will be closed to non-participants.

LeSueur advises non-participants to stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes.