OPD to honor fallen officer, Scott Smith, on February 6

ODESSA, Texas — On February 6, the Odessa Police Department will be paying its respects to fallen officer, Scott Smith.
This marks the thirty-third anniversary of his passing. He was responding to a burglary when he was killed in the line of duty in a motorcycle crash.
A wreath will be placed at the memorial statue in the front lawn of the police department by the Odessa Police Department Honor Guard.
The Odessa Police Department encourages all to visit the memorial. The wreath will be up from sunrise to sunset on February 6.