OPD to honor fallen officer, Scott Smith, on February 6

ODESSA, Texas — On February 6, the Odessa Police Department will be paying its respects to fallen officer, Scott Smith.

This marks the thirty-third anniversary of his passing. He was responding to a burglary when he was killed in the line of duty in a motorcycle crash.

A wreath will be placed at the memorial statue in the front lawn of the police department by the Odessa Police Department Honor Guard.