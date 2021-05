The event will be held at the police station at 10:00 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are set to hold a memorial service on May 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The service will honor the nine local officers who lost their lives this past year and is part of National Police Memorial Week.

Along with the nine local officers, the service will honor the 85 Texas police officers who lost their lives this past year.