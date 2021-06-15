OPD taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

Applications will be accepted through August 27 at 5 p.m., or until they fill all of their participant slots.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently taking applications for the 27th session of their citizens police academy.

The goal of the program is to offer the public a look into the operations and structure of OPD through in-depth instruction about different divisions of the department. OPD said they hope the program continues to uphold the relationship between citizens and police officers.

The 12-week academy begins September 2 and will be held Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. There are no fees to participate in the course. Applications will be accepted through August 27 at 5 p.m., or until they fill all of their participant slots.

They will be accepting the first 40 applications. Registration forms can be picked up in person at OPD or online by clicking here .