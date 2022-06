Sacarlya Miller was last seen the night of June 14.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Sacarlya Miller, 40, was last seen in the evening on June 14.

Based off of what witnesses have told police, they believe Miller may be injured and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.