FOUND: OPD searching for missing person

Samuel Duran was last seen in the 2700 block of Hilltop Drive.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4:08 p.m., OPD reports that Duran has been found.

------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Samuel Duran, 23, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Hilltop Drive wearing black shirt, black shorts with pink stripe, one white shoe and a black walking boot from a recent medical procedure.