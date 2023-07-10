OPD searching for missing man

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Sonny Luce, 63, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of W. 4th St.
He described as being approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
It is possible that Luce is driving a dark blue Chevrolet Equinox, with an Oklahoma paper tag bearing an unknown number.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0007981.