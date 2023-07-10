OPD searching for missing man

Sonny Luce, 63, was last seen on Sunday in the 300 block of W. 4th St.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Sonny Luce, 63, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of W. 4th St.

He described as being approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

It is possible that Luce is driving a dark blue Chevrolet Equinox, with an Oklahoma paper tag bearing an unknown number.