ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 90 year old man.

Manuel Navarrete was last seen Wednesday at 9 a.m. by his daughter.

Mr. Navarrete was then observed on surveillance footage driving away at approximately 10:21 a.m. in a 2005 Toyota - Scion, Gray / Silver in color. The car is bearing TX LP DT5-T019 traveling west bound on Van St.

Navarrete is 5’02” and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, navy blue jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Mr. Navarrete is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.