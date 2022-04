The crash involved a motorcyclist and occurred around 7:00 a.m. on April 1.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on April 1 at W. IH-20 and FM 1936.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and due to heavy traffic on IH-20, there are multiple unknown involved vehicles in the crash.

The police is asking for help getting evidence from people who drove in this area between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.