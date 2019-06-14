ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The driver of the Jeep Wrangler has been identified and is cooperating with detectives. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Original Summary: On June 6th, 2019 at around 1:45 p.m., Odessa Police responded to the Rosa's Cafe parking lot on East 42nd Street in reference to a crash.

The victim stated that while she was walking in the parking lot with her son and granddaughter, a Jeep Wrangler was driving recklessly through the parking lot. The complainant’s son yelled at the driver to slow down, who then made a U-turn and began driving towards him with the door open.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler intentionally struck the complainant’s son with the door and fled the scene towards the mall. The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is a tan newer model Jeep Wrangler with a light bar over the windshield and 4 Baja style lights. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-21458.