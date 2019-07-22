ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is accepting applications for their 26th Session of the Odessa Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy. The sixteen week academy will begin Thursday, August 1, 2019 and will be held on Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. There are no fees for the classes.

The program is designed to give the public a working knowledge of the Odessa Police Department. Each class meets on a weekly basis at the Odessa Police Department. The instruction is comprehensive and covers different divisions each week.

The goal is to educate the public about the Odessa Police Department and to increase the rapport between citizens and police officers. Our hope is that graduates from the Citizen’s Police Academy become more aware and better informed of how the Odessa Police Department operates and that they will encourage other citizens to join.

The first 40 applications will be accepted for this session. Registration forms are available at the Odessa Police Department or online at www.odessapd.com. Registration forms may be submitted in person at the Odessa Police Department or emailed to gflores@odessa-tx.gov.

Registration forms may also be mailed to the Odessa Police Department, Attn: Guadalupe Flores, 205 North Grant, Odessa, Texas 79761. \

The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5 p.m. or until the session has been filled. If you are not accepted into this session, you are encouraged to re-apply when the next session is announced.

OPD Website Link: https://www.odessapd.com/Home/Components/News/News/9602/820