OPD plans to open new training facility by late June

Chief of Police Michael Gerke said the facility will prepare officers for the field in many different styles of training.

ODESSA, Texas — After facing several setbacks due to supply shortages, the Odessa Police Department is getting close to opening a new training facility.

OPD is expecting the facility to be fully open and operational by late June.

Chief of Police Michael Gerke said the facility will prepare officers for the field in many different styles of training.

“Every officer will be required to spend at least 3 or 4 hours a month in that trainer,” Gerke said. “That trainer, you can train anything from shoot-don't-shoot, to de-escalation, to just community relations.”