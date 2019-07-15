ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit is asking for the public's help identifying three persons of interest in connection to a double fatality that occurred 2 weeks ago in Southeast Odessa.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the three subjects shown in the Surveillance Footage is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-25616. OPD stresses that these people are not suspects in the case, but are wanted for questioning related to the incident.

ORIGINAL SUMMARY FROM 7-4-19: Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal crash that occurred last night in Southeast Odessa. Angelica Garcia, date of birth 06/20/1983, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter “Felony 2”.

On July 3, 2019 at approximately 2104 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to East Highway 80 and Club Drive in reference to a car-pedestrian crash involving two children.

Investigation revealed that a gray 2014 Chrysler 200, being operated by Angelica Garcia, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on the North Service Road of East Highway 80 approaching Club Drive. Garcia continued eastbound through a barricade and struck two children (who were standing near a firework stand) before striking a large trailer.

Both children, identified as 6-year-old females, of Odessa, were transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Next of kin were notified and there were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigation revealed that Garcia was intoxicated. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Garcia was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation continues.