ODESSA, Fla. — The Odessa Police Department does not believe foul play was involved in the death of a man on Monday evening.

According to OPD, at approximately 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a medical call at 1107 E. 42nd St.

Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was later pronounced dead by the medical examiner.