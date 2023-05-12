OPD makes arrest in connection to shooting at North Dixie

24-year-old Salatiel Valenzuela has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred at 222 North Dixie.

24-year-old Salatiel Valenzuela of Odessa has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On May 11, 2023, OPD responded to a call about shots fired around 6:58 p.m. Officers were notified that a gunshot victim was still on the scene. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Adrian Aragon on the ground of his apartment. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Aragon was immediately transported to MCH. He is currently being treated with life threatening injuries. Based on facts found out during the investigation, OPD was able to take Valenzuela into custody.

Valenzuela was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center without incident. The investigation is still ongoing.