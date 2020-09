Calvin Boyle was last seen on June 26 in the 6400 block of Opal Drive.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who has been missing since June 26.

Calvin Boyle is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing around 235 pounds.

He was last seen at 10 a.m. at his home on the 6400 block of Opal Drive.