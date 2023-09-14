OPD investigating a major crash off IH-20 and Grant Ave

ODESSA, Texas — A major crash is being investigated by the Odessa Police Department, which happened at IH-20 and Grant Ave.
The westbound lanes of IH-20 are currently closed, but motorists can exit at Grant Ave.
People are encouraged by OPD to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice.
No information has been released on what cars were involved or the people's involved in the crash's physical condition.
The investigation is on-going and NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.