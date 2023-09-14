OPD investigating a major crash off IH-20 and Grant Ave

The westbound lanes of IH-20 are closed due to a major crash.

ODESSA, Texas — A major crash is being investigated by the Odessa Police Department, which happened at IH-20 and Grant Ave.

The westbound lanes of IH-20 are currently closed, but motorists can exit at Grant Ave.

People are encouraged by OPD to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice.

No information has been released on what cars were involved or the people's involved in the crash's physical condition.